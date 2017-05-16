A- A A+

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas here ahead of India-Palestine delegation-level talks.

“A relationship marked by solidarity & friendship. PM @narendramodi meets President Mahmoud Abbas at Hyderabad House in New Delhi,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Abbas was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here following which he paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

ALSO READ: Around 60% Indians happy under the Narendra Modi government: Survey

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on the visiting dignitary and discussed issues of bilateral interest.

On Monday, addressing a gathering at the India Islamic Cultural Centre here, Abbas said that he would seek the help of Modi’s good offices to reach the two-state solution that envisaged an independent, sovereign Palestine with East Jerusalem as the capital.

Abbas arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit to India. This is his fifth visit to India and the third state visit after his visits in 2008 and 2012.

He is being accompanied by a delegation comprising Palestinian Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr, Foreign Minister Riad Malki, Diplomatic Advisor Majdi Khaldi, Presidency Spokesperson Nabil Aburdeineh and Palestine’s Chief Judge Mahmoud Habbash.

First Published | 16 May 2017 1:58 PM
Read News On:

India Palestine talks

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        