The Delhi High Court on Tuesday transferred to the CBI the case of missing Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmad, who has been missing since October last year.

A division bench of Justice GS Sistani and Justice Rekha Palli handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with immediate effect, after the Delhi Police said it has no objection if the court transfers the case to another probe agency.

The court directed that further investigation be carried out by the CBI under the supervision of an officer not lower than the rank of DIG.

Delhi Police said it has carried out the investigation in fair manner and made a pan India search for Ahmad, but he could not be traced.

The court’s direction came while hearing a habeas corpus plea filed by Fatima Nafees, Najeeb Ahmad’s mother, that her son be produced by police and the Delhi government before the court.

Najeeb, 27, a first year M.Sc. student, went missing from his JNU hostel on the night of October 14-15 last year, allegedly after a row with members of RSS’ student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The ABVP has denied any involvement in his disappearance.