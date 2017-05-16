Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday took to Twitter to attack the Central government and the Income Tax Department. In a series of tweets, Lalu Prasad said that the ruling BJP had found a new alliance in the Income Tax Department and that the party was using it to scare rival politicians.

In other tweets in Hindi Lalu Prasad said, “BJP can’t suppress my voice and if BJP tries to do so then crores of Lalus would stand against them in the country.”

BJP को नए Alliance partners मुबारक हों। लालू प्रसाद झुकने और डरने वाला नहीं है।जबतक आख़िरी साँस है फासीवादी ताक़तों के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ता रहूँगा। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 16, 2017

BJP में हिम्मत नही कि लालू की आवाज को दबा सके।लालू की आवाज दबाएंगे तो देशभर मे करोड़ो लालू खड़े हो जाएंगे।मै गीदड़ भभकी से डरने वाला नही हूं — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 16, 2017

Lalu Yadav also said that the alliance in Bihar is invincible and more political parties would join the coalition against the BJP-led central government.

ज़्यादा लार मत टपकाओ।गठबंधन अटूट है।अभी तो समान विचारधारा के और दलो को साथ जोड़ना है।मै BJP के सरकारी तंत्र और सरकारी सहयोगियो से नही डरता https://t.co/eh9hUexU0t — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 16, 2017

Earlier, the Income-Tax department carried out raids at 22 locations in Delhi and NCR on companies allegedly connected to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in benami land deals. There are allegations that the scam is worth more than Rs 1,000 cr.

Lalu also questioned the BJP and dares them to reveal the name of the places where the raids are being carried out. A team of about 100 tax department officials and police personnel were present when the raids were carried out.

The RJD chief also said that BJP-RSS are scared of him as he exposes their politics of lies and therefore they are trying to pressurise him.

RSS-BJP को लालू के नाम से कंपकंपी छूटती है। इनको पता है कि लालू इनके झूठ,लूट और जुमलों के कारोबार को ध्वस्त कर रहा है तो दबाव बनाओ। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 16, 2017

As per reports, the I-T department began raiding the premises of some prominent businessmen and real estate agents in Delhi, Gurgaon, Rewari and few others since early morning.

“People and businessmen connected to land deals involving Lalu Yadav and his family are being searched. There are allegations of benami (proxy) deals worth about Rs. 1,000 crore and subsequent tax evasion,” a senior I-T official said on condition of anonymity.

PM Modi had earlier accused Lalu Yadav and his children – Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav and Rajya Sabha Parliamentarian Misa Bharti – of being involved in corrupt land deals.

On May 12, addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had demanded the Central Government to probe the alleged land deals.