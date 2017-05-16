Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, who had paper missiles thrown at him inside the House on Monday, rued the behaviour of opposition party legislators in the state assembly during his address to the joint session of the House.

Talking to media on the sidelines of an event here on Tuesday, Naik said disrupting the Governor’s address brought disrepute to the legislature.

He also advised the opposition to understand parliamentary proprieties instead of behaving in such a manner, and added that they should rather debate and discuss the issues raised in his address.

“The people in the opposition benches were on the treasury benches not long ago and they very well know that the government of the day prepares the address of the Governor,” he said.

The Governor also regretted that the security staff of the state assembly had to bear the brunt of the unruly behaviour of the lawmakers from the opposition.

He said it was unfair to assess the performance of the Yogi Adityanath government in mere 40-50 days and said in his view the state government was committed to establishing the rule of law in the state.