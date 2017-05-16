In a joint operation with the special task force of Punjab Police, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday recovered five kg heroin worth Rs 25 crore buried under a berry tree in Punjab’s Ferozepur sector.

“Based on specific information provided by Special Task Force (STF), Ferozepur, Punjab Police, a special joint search operation was launched ahead of the border security fence in area of responsibility of Border out Post (BoP) DT Mal, Ferozepur sector.

During search five packets of heroin were recovered wrapped in yellow polythene and buried under a berry tree, BSF Deputy Inspector General R.S. Kataria said.

The heroin is worth Rs 25 crore in the international market. The International Border in Ferozepur district is about 275 km from here. Punjab shares a 553-km long barbed wire fenced international border with Pakistan.