West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP-led central government of practising “vendetta politics” against opposition leaders.

Her comments came in the wake of the Income Tax Department raid on RJD chief Lalu Prasad and the CBI raid on Karti Chidambaram, son of former union Minister P. Chidambaram on Tuesday.

“Political vendetta is going on. We also discussed what is going on from this morning. Political battles should be fought politically. If they (BJP) do not like someone, they throw charges at them, they get them raided, they jail them,” Banerjee said after meeting Congress President Sonia Gandhi over a common opposition candidate for the presidential election.

Banerjee said that leaders of opposition parties were being targeted.

“Different people are being targeted. Laluji, Mayawati, Akhilesh (Yadav), Naveen Patnaik, Chidambaram, Kejriwal, and our party too. This is not proper,” she said.

Banerjee said there was pressure on the media as well.

“But India is a democracy. We would never want that democracy is bulldozed,” she said.