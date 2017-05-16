A jewellery shop was looted on Monday in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh (UP). During the incident two people were shot dead by the robbers. The entire incident was caught in a CCTV camera.

According to minister of state, and lawmaker from Mathura Shrikant Sharma, UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed anger over the incident and has ordered the state police chief to visit Mathura and investigate why there have been no arrests so far.

In the CCTV footage, a masked robber can be seen barging into the jewellery shop. While those present inside the shop protested and tried to stop him but the robber opened fire and entered the shop over the piled up bodies. Others followed him with their faces covered with masks and helmets.

Sources in the police department revealed that the six armed men came on bikes for the robbery and escaped with money and gold worth Rs 4 crore.

The border of the city has been sealed as the hunt for the robbers is on.