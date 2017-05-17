Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in the northeast states and directed he police to focus on improving normal police functioning, better prosecution and conviction in criminal cases.

“Since counter-insurgency operations are now not taking as much time of the security forces as before, the state police forces need to focus on improving normal police functioning, better prosecution and conviction in criminal cases,” he said in the meeting.

He also said that there is a need to improve investigation by adding scientific tools and forensic science laboratories. “Presence of illegal arms needs to be reduced through a sustained organised campaign by state police forces,” he said.

The Home Minister then said that police also needs to take pre-emptive action to handle the threat of radicalisation and to handle cyber crimes.

Singh then said that the issues of repatriation of Brus and citizenship to Chakmas and Hajongs need the active cooperation from the state governments concerned.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretaries and Director General of Police of the eight northeastern states namely Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

Singh complimented the states and security forces for the notable improvement in the security situation in the region in recent years and mentioned that the “northeast has got huge potential for development with rich human and natural resources”.

The Home Minister also emphasised that for speedier development of the region, improved security situation is extremely important.