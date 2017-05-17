Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday urged the Resident Welfare Associations to keep their colonies clean in order to keep dengue and other vector-borne diseases away.

“Amongst various steps/strategies which need to be put in place for this problem, our main focus should be on controlling the vector itself. For this purpose, cleanliness is the most important thing,” he said on the occasion of National Dengue Day.

“It is the responsibility of all of us and within our communities to insist that we don’t create an environment for the dengue to breed.

“‘Dengue free India’ is a vision which can be fulfilled by increased community ownership to prevent dengue related morbidity and mortality in India. Community efforts in right direction can minimize the disease burden in the country. Simple measures can be taken for keeping the surroundings clean and free of aedes mosquitoes,” said Nadda.