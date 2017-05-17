On Wednesday morning, Pakistan military forces violated the second ceasefire in the time period of just 24 hours by resorting to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mandar sector of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. The area has been cordoned off as heavy firing is underway.

As per reports, the Indian troops were targeted by the Pakistani forces in Mandar sector. Sources suggest that Pakistani forces used small and medium range weapons to target the Indian troops.

The firing is stopped and the area has been cordoned off.

Previously, on Sunday morning, Pakistan military forces violated the ceasefire LoC in Chiti Bakri of Chingus area at Rajouri, which was the third continuous ceasefire violation by the Pakistani military.

According to the reports doing rounds, following the back-to-back ceasefire violations from the Pakistani side, more than seven inhabited villages in the area of Manjakote, Rajouri and other neighbouring places are falling under constant target of Pakistani Army. Following the heavy shelling by Pakistani troops over 1,000 border residents have been forced to evacuate the area.