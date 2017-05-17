Suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad Jha on Tuesday termed the CBI a “caged parrot” and asked why the agency has not taken action on his complaint against Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the alleged Rs 400 crore DDCA scam.

“When CBI is raiding other leaders why leave Arun Jaitley’s Rs 400 crore DDCA Scam? All documentary proof given to caged parrot CBI,” Jha said in a tweet.

Jha’s remarks came after the CBI on Tuesday carried out raids at the premises of former union Minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in connection with criminal misconduct in the grant of FIPB approvals.

Jha, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian from Darbhanga in Bihar, was suspended on December 23, 2015 for publicly targeting Jaitley.

He has been targeting Jaitley ever since he raised his voice about corruption in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Jaitley has filed a defamation suit against the suspended BJP leader.