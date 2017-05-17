After scores of women walked out of the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s event at Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, the National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that Mehbooba Mufti was trying to play down raising of ‘azaadi slogans’ at her function.

“This is what happens when the machinery of Govt is used for the sole purpose of rebuilding @MehboobaMufti’s non-existing credibility,” Omar Abdullah tweeted.

“They “panicked” & came out shouting pro-freedom slogans! @MehboobaMufti doing what she does best – living in denial,” read another tweet.

Omar Abdullah was commenting on Mufti’s assertion that ‘stampede’ had broken out at the function after a woman fainted, thus creating chaos.

I dread to imagine what lies @MehboobaMufti tells PM Modi in private when she can’t even be honest about things everyone can see videos of. — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) May 16, 2017

However, the videos made it clear that the women members of self help groups were unhappy with the CM. They even said that they were deceived into attending the event.

The NC spokesperson Junaid Mattu said, women storming out of Mufti’s event, proves that they were forced to attend the function.

“Women storm out of @MehboobaMufti s event at SKICC and raise Azaadi slogans. Say they were coerced to attend the function. Wake up @JKPDP,” NC spokesperson Junaid Mattu tweeted.