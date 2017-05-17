In a tragic incident being reported from Uttar Pradesh, a body of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was found near Meerabai Guest House in Hazratganj area of Lucknow on Wednesday morning.

The IAS officer was later identified as Anurag Tewari, a 2007 batch Karnataka cadre. The officer, who was the resident of Bahraich, was staying at the Guest House for the last two days.

After the body was discovered, the concerned authorities were alerted and later rushed to the spot.

While speaking to news daily, Hazratganj police station inspector AK Shahi said that the police was alerted by a few passersby who discovered the body lying on the road side.

As per the preliminary examination, an injury on his chin was found while no other injury was seen on victim’s body.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause behind the death.