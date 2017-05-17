Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is facing corruption charges, on Tuesday, hosted a dinner party for all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators and their families.

Despite the crisis in the party, the AAP MLAs attended the dinner saying that it sought a message that the leadership is keen on having close contact with all the MLAs.

According to PTI, the legislators are believed to have pledged their support to Arvind Kejriwal, especially at a time when the AAP chief is facing corruption charges leveled against him by the sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra who said that the Delhi CM took Rs 2 crore bribe from Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

Kejriwal interacted with the party legislators and their families to foster bond with them.

AAP MLA Alka Lamba posted on her twitter account about the dinner. She wrote, “The dinner was for AAP MLAs and their families. Everyone missed KV (Kumar Vishwas), SS (Sanjay Singh), RC (Raghav Chadha), DP (Dilip Pandey).”