The killing of Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz in the Kashmir valley has once again resulted in the rise of furious tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, following which a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, who had topped the recruitment exam, wrote to the government official alleging threats for him and his sister from the militants.

The topper of the All India Examination for BSF Assistant Commandant, Nabeel Ahmed Wani said that his sister, Nida Rafiq — who is a civil engineering student in Chandigarh — is being constantly bothered by the college authorities who want her to vacate the hostel premises and shift anywhere else.

After his sister informed him about the situations, Wani wrote to Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Maneka Gandhi on Sunday, requesting her to arrange a place for her.

While talking to a news agency from BSF Training Academy in Tekanpur near Gwalior, Wani said, “She was worried that she would not get a place to stay as a Kashmiri, especially with my background. I didn’t want to involve the BSF in a personal matter, so I wrote to the minister.”

Fearing sudden militant attacks on jawans, Wani said that he has also spoken to the senior officials and has requested them to allow army personnel to carry their arms whenever they are on leaves.

BSF jawan said, “People like me and my family members are always under threat from militants. After the murder of Lt Ummer Fayaz, I am scared about my family’s security. My mother lives alone in Jammu while my sister is in Chandigarh. I worry, especially now, as terrorists are targeting our families.”

The jawan who topped the recruitment exams when the valley was on boil post the encounter of Hizbul Mujahideen’s ‘poster boy’ Burhab Wani said, “I am now worried for all those Kashmiris who are serving in the Army or paramilitary forces. We (Kashmiris) join the forces despite a lot of opposition and now, with this trend of killing Kashmiris serving as soldiers, a sword hangs on all of us. This is very disturbing.” As for his sister, he is now comforted she will remain safe in the security of her hostel room. “She is safe for now. Pray for her, she wants to become the first woman from Jammu and Kashmir to serve the Indian Army.”