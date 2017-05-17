Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu met Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar and says that he appreciates the actors effort to spread awareness about Swachh Bharat through their forthcoming film “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”.

Prabhu on Tuesday took to Twitter, where he shared a series of photographs of the meeting with the two actors. He also praised Akshay and called him a fine actor and wonderful human being.

“Pleasure meeting Akshay Kumar, fine actor, wonderful human being. Appreciate his efforts to spread awareness about Swachh Bharat through cinema,” Prabhu captioned the image.

The National Award winning actor also shared a few photograph from Prabhu’s office and said that he is looking forward to associating and making a difference.

“Thank you so much for your kind words and time Sir. Looking forward to associating and making a difference. Swachch Azaadi,” Akshay tweeted.

The movie delves on the need for toilets for sanitation in the country, and this message is conveyed via a love story.

The film will be produced by Aruna Bhatia, Plan C Studios and Abundantia, and presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KariArj Entertainment. It will be the first time that Akshay will be in the same frame with the “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” famed star Bhumi for a movie.

“Toilet -Ek Prem Katha” will release on June 2, 2017. The film, a love story with a satirical flavour is directed by Shree Narayan Singh.”