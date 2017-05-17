Indian and Pakistani army exchanged heavy shelling and firing on Wednesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

“Pakistan army started unprovoked ceasefire violation in Balakot sector at 12.50 AM which continued till 1.30 AM today (Wednesday),” Defence ministry spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said.

“Our troops have befitting replied to the shelling and firing,” Mehta said.

Earlier, Pakistan military forces violated the second ceasefire in the time period of just 24 hours by resorting to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mandar sector of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.