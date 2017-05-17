A- A A+

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 6 out of 9 wards in municipal corporations where elections were held on Sunday in West Bengal. The other three wards were won by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) in the Darjeeling Hills.

Raiganj and Domkal wards where Congress had a strong hold has been won by TMC; even the ward Pujali near Kolkata has been won by the ruling party. Of the 4 wards in Darjeeling Hills where GJM had a strong hold, Mirik was won by TMC while Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong went to GJM.

 

The bypolls on Sunday saw violence and booth capturing which led to the withdrawal of the nominations of candidates from their seats.

 

First Published | 17 May 2017 1:04 PM
