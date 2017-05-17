The Haryana girls who had gone on an indefinite hunger strike seeking upgradation of the school they study in, has been called off after the BJP-led state government took cognizance of the matter and agreed to upgrade the school to class XII. At least 80 girls from the school had called for a hunger-strike after their complaints of being harassed by local boys went unheard.

The order comes out as good news for all the girls who were forced to walk 3-4 kilometres daily in order to have access to higher education. The girls also alleged harassment from the local boys when they would walk to their schools.

The Haryana government has issued a notice for up gradation of the Government High School in Rewari to the level of Senior Secondary.

Earlier in the day, the government had assured action so that the girls would end hunger strike. Speaking on the matter, Haryana education Minister said, “Principal has been deputed there and from tomorrow admission procedure will start.”

Previously, highlighting the matter of 2016 when a girl was raped on her way to school after which all the girls had stopped going to school, the girls on strike now demand that the government must upgrade the school in the village.

Commenting on the matter, village head Suresh Chauhan said, “For higher education, girls of our village have to go to Kanwali village, located 3 km from here, after Class X.” Chauhan also claimed that he had highlighted the matter with the local administration.

Reciting their ordeals, one of the protester had said, “We fear harassment and molestation by youths of other villages and hence, we are demanding up gradation of our school up to Class XII.”

The protesting school girls also claimed that the local boys even hold their hands and click their pictures.

Speaking over the up gradation of school, District Education Officer (DEO), Rewari, Dharmbir Balrodia said, “At least 150 students are required in Classes IX and X for the senior secondary upgrade but the Dahina village school has just 86 students in both classes.”