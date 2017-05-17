The former chief minister of Haryana, Om Prakash Chautala at the age of 82 has cleared his class 12th examination with distinction from Tihar Jail, Delhi.

According to his son who broke the news also said that Chautala buoyant after his recent academic success is looking forward to undertake a bachelor’s degree now.

Chautala reportedly made most of his idle time by spending it with books. As per his son, the ex-CM had kept himself invested in various books and newspapers, reading about the great politicians and history. He also made timely requests of academic books as well which lead him to ace his intermediate exams.

Om Prakash Chautala has served 4 tenures as the chief minister of Haryana and is currently serving jail time in Tihar Jail. He was sentenced to 10 years after being found guilty of illegally recruiting over 3000 unqualified teachers in the state.