Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday was granted bail for 7 days after the arrest of a senior IAS officer Ganga Ram Baderiya involved in the case.

The IAS officer was arrested by Lokayukta Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing illegal mining in the state.

The former CM had earlier filed an application for an anticipatory bail before the Lokayukta Special Court in the illegal mining case which was later allowed by the court.

The ex-CM HD Kumaraswamy was in news earlier in the day as he is all set to take his battle to the silver screen, ahead of the upcoming Karnataka assembly poll in 2018. The Former Prime Minister and Kumaraswamy’s father, Deve Gowda, inaugurated the first look of the HD Kumaraswamy’s biopic ‘Bhoomiputra’ at National College Grounds in Basavanagudi.

The movie is directed by S Narayan and produced by Prabhu Kumar star south Indian actor Arjun Sarja who will play the role of HD Kumaraswamy. The main plot of the movie revolves around the achievements of Kumaraswamy during his 20-month tenure as Karnataka’s Chief Minister.