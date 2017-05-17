The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is all set to announce the verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Thursday.

Earlier on Monday, India presented a powerful testimony ahead of the 11-judge bench at International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Hague, Netherlands. Indian lawyer Harish Salve representing Kulbhushan Jadhav at the judicial arm of the United Nations hustled his way to the point and put front the demands of India against Pakistan.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in Pakistan on March 3, 2016 and was issued a capital punishment on April 10, 2017 by the military court of Pakistan on charges of spying. After India was denied consular access in Jadhav’s case by Pakistan for a staggering 16 times, India moved International Court of Justice (ICJ) which in turn ordered Pak to stall the execution.