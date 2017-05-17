The Haryana Police has proposed engaging police officers from north-eastern states amid rising incidents of crime against people from the region, especially women.

Haryana Director General of Police B.S. Sandhu told the media here that a proposal would be sent to the government to take officers on deputation from the north-east.

“These officers would be appointed as nodal officers in police stations to tackle the problems being faced by persons from those states, presently living in Gurugram and Faridabad,” he said.

Sandhu said police had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the accused in the recent Gurugram rape case.

The Haryana Police has launched ‘Operation Durga’ in some towns and cities to ensure a safe environment for women and girls.

Sandhu said the campaign would also be launched in rural areas.