The 14th meeting of the GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley begins here on Thursday, an official statement said.

The meeting will be attended by Finance Ministers, Finance Secretaries and other taxation officials from all states and union territories.

The statement said that a meeting of the fitment committee and preparatory meeting of the officers was convened at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre here on Thursday.

The formal GST Council meeting will be held at the same venue while the decisions taken at the meeting will be spelled out by Jaitley at a press conference on Friday.