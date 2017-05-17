A 50-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of stealing over Rs 9 lakh in cash from a relative’s house, police said on Wednesday.

Shabnam was taken into custody after police raided her Laxmi Nagar house in east Delhi and found the stolen cash and silver jewellery.

Deepak Kumar of Khirki Extension in south Delhi and his wife visited their relative Shabnam on May 7. When they returned home, they found the cash and jewellery gone, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ishwar Singh said.

Once cornered, Shabnam told detectives that she knew that there was a huge amount of cash at Kumar’s house.

She stole the keys from his wife’s purse, went out on the pretext of getting her maid treated and rushed to their house in south Delhi to steal the cash and valuables, the officer said.