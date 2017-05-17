Four persons have been arrested for organising betting on an IPL match, police said on Wednesday.

Gurpreet, 25, Subhash, 26, Deepak, 26 and Sachin, 27, residents of Govind Puri Extension, Sangam Vihar, Mehrauli and Devli village of south Delhi and all real estate brokers by profession, were arrested on Tuesday night from a flat in Krishna Park on a tip off.

A LED, 15 mobile phones and a laptop have been recovered from their possession, police said.

“During interrogation, they said they used to bet on IPL matches but after a slowdown in property business, they formed their own betting racket to earn quick money,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Ishwar Singh said.

Data from the laptop data suggested that they collected bets of around Rs 12 lakh from 60 people, he added.