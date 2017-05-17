Neighbouring Haryana has commenced releasing water for Delhi and supply in the national capital would return to normal by Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said.

“Haryana has started releasing water. Production likely to be normal by tommorow (Thursday) morning and distribution by tomorrow (Thursday) evening. We are constantly monitoring the situation,” Kejriwal tweeted on Wednesday.

Water supply in the national capital was hit after Haryana on Monday evening reduced water supply to the city.

On Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government asked Delhi’s Lt. Governor Anil Baijal to request Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to intervene on the water-release issue.

The national capital faces shortage of water every summer and engages in a tussle with Haryana.