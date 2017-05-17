West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal here and is learnt to have discussed the upcoming presidential election in which the opposition parties are seeking to put up a consensus candidate.

Banerjee’s meeting with Kejriwal came a day after she met Congres President Sonia Gandhi, who is talking to opposition leaders to decide on a common presidential candidate for the elections to be held in July.

While the Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha told IANS that it was a courtesy call by Kejriwal, party sources said that he and Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress chief, discussed efforts to forge a consensus among opposition parties on the presidential candidate.

The meeting lasted about 40 minutes.