In its sixth reshuffle of police officials since the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government came to power in the Uttar Pradesh in March, 67 IPS officials were transferred on Wednesday.

Additional Director General of Police S.N. Rawat has been sent as ADG, Allahabad zone while Ramit Sharma, hitherto Inspector General of Police, Technical has been posted as the new IGP, Allahabad. J.K. Shukla, the Superintendent of Police, law and order has been posted as the SSP Jhansi, while Anand Kulkarni has been named as the new district police chief of Allahabad.

Salman Taj Patil, who was posted in Ghaziabad, has been named as the new Superintendent of Police, Lalitpur, and Rakesh Prakash Singh, the new SP of Maharajganj.

The BJP government has been on the mat for soaring crimes and the latest round of transfers is seen as yet another attempt by it to curb crime and control the growing anger among the people over its failure to maintain law and order.