Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passed away on Thursday morning. As per reports, Dave suffered a heart attack which led to his death.

Dave was the Member of Parliament, representing Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha in 2009. On July 2016, Dave was appointed as the Minister of State (MoS) independent charge of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Modi Government’s cabinet expansion.

On his demise, PM Narendra Modi offered his condolence to the departed soul of Dave and termed his death as a ‘personal loss’.

Expressing grief PM Modi said, “Absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of my friend & a very respected colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. My condolences”.