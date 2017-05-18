Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday condoled the death of Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave saying that he will be remembered for his humble personality.

“Shocked by his sudden demise”, Sonia Gandhi said in a statement.

The Congress leader then said that Dave was a “soft spoken and gentle human being”.

“He will be fondly remembered for his humble personality,” she added.

She also conveyed her condolences to members of Dave’s family, admirers and supporters.

Dave passed away at his official residence here. The exact time is not yet known. The incident came to light at around 7.30 AM, when his staff tried to wake him up.

Dave’s death was confirmed by family friend, Meena Agarwal. She said: “His body will be taken for embalming. And will be later taken to Indore.”

Dave was born in Badnagar in Madhya Pradesh. He has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2009.

He was sworn in as a Minister of State with independent charge of Environment, Forest and Climate change on July 6, 2016 following a reshuffle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.