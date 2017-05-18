Thursday is the day, being considered to be the ‘Judgement Day’ in the much-talked about Kulbhushan Jadhav case, when the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Netherlands will read out the order of the provisions over India’s request for the indication of provisional measure that will result in the temporary halt of Jadhav’s execution today.

As per reports, the ex-Solicitor General of India and one of the senior most lawyer, Harish Salve, who represented India at the ICJ on Monday for oral observation, will not be arguing in front of the court today. The prior engagements of the lawyer are said to be the reason for keeping him away from representing India today.

However, India will be led by the joint secretary of India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Dr Deepak Mittal.

Reports suggest that the decision will be delivered at around 12:00PM local time (3:30PM India) in a public meeting that will be taking place at the Peace Palace in The Hague. The decision of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death penalty will be read out by President of the ICJ, Ronny Abraham.

India, has argued over the death penatly awarded to an Indian national and former Navy official, Jadhav. The Pakistani military court had alleged Jadhav of espionage charges and had also accused him of inciting tensions in Islamabad.

On Monday at the ICJ, India’s Counsel Harish Salve had accused Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention on Consular Access (VCCA).

India has been presenting the case over VCCA and not on 2008 agreement on consular access between the nations. Sources suggest that the ruling by the ICJ could turn out to be a balanced order for India and Pakistan.

PS: We all remember Dr Mittal as the one who ‘snubbed’ Pakistani diplomat, Syed, with a traditional ‘namaste’.