Goa should look to exploit US President Donald Trump’s crackdown on H-1B visas by facilitating the return of Goan NRIs, IT Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering of polytechnic students here, Khaunte also said the state government would be rolling out a policy for start-ups within 10-15 days.

“Thanks to Donald Trump, we are having issues of H-IB visas. We are having a lot of people who have gone abroad, who are wanting to come back for various reasons. We need to find industry and security for them. And that is a challenge which we have taken,” Khaunte said.

“I am happy and quite proud to say that in the next ten days, a proper policy on start-ups will be implemented in Goa,” the minister said.

“A policy which will allow our people from Goa to remain back as sons of the soil, take advantage of the policies. We would also look at people who have migrated outside Goa to look towards back-migration,” he added.

The minister also said that bureaucratic red-tape was leading to delay in getting sanctions for start-ups in Goa.