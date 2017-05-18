The death of a 26-year-old cadet at the Indian Naval Academy in Kerala’s Ezhimala has caused raised eyebrows, with the family alleging “foul play”.

The INA in a press release issued here on Thursday said G. Sooraj, a first term cadet, was found in an unconscious and unresponsive state on the floor of the academic wing by a duty sailor instructor at 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sooraj was immediately rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of the Indian Naval Hospital Navjivani and administered intravenous fluid for resuscitation.

He was later shifted to Pariyaram Medical College and Hospital along with a medical specialist and medical assistants, the statement said.

“The cadet developed two episodes of cardiac arrest at the hospital. All efforts to revive the cadet by the medical specialist failed and he was declared dead at 2.30 a.m.,” the statement added.

The Academy said Sooraj’s family was informed about the incident. It also added that an inquiry has been ordered by the Southern Naval Command.

However, Sooraj’s family in a statement has alleged that relation between Sooraj and the INA officials was not good, the Payanur Police said.

The family has alleged that Sooraj’s death “did not occur under normal circumstances”, the police said.

The police have begun a probe into the entire episode. Sooraj started off his career in the Indian Navy as a sailor in 2010.

In 2013, he appeared for the officers’ test and joined the INA. “From then on there was constant friction between Sooraj and the INA officials,” his family said.

In 2015, he was terminated by the INA, following which he approached the Armed Forces Tribunal which asked the INA to reinstate him.

In January he rejoined the INA as an officer cadet.

“The board of inquiry of the Southern Naval Command would go into all details,” said an INA official.

“At present, the inquest is being prepared and soon the body will be taken for a post-mortem and then handed over to the family,” the official added.