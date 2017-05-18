A day after the controversial Maulana Noor-ur Rehman Barkati was removed as Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque, another leading Muslim cleric on Thursday said he should accept the termination and leave the post.

“Any Imam who makes anti-national comments should be removed from the post,” said President of Tahaffuz-e-Masjid committee Qazi Fajlur Rahaman.

Barkati, who recently threatened ‘jihad’ and refused to remove the red beacon from his vehicle, was sacked from the post with immediate effect by the mosque’s trustee board on Wednesday.

However, a defiant Barkati has refused to heed the order, saying the trustee board has no right to remove an Imam.