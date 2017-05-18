India on Thursday said the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) decision on Kulbhushan Jadhav is an “essential first step” in ensuring justice for him.

“The provisional relief constitutes an essential first step in ensuring justice for Jadhav,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said at a briefing, hours after the ICJ asked Pakistan not to execute the alleged spy till final hearing of the matter.

“This is a unanimous decision of the highest court, there is no unambiguity in this judgement. It is clear that as long as a final decision does not come Jadhav should be safe,” he said, adding that the ruling would help in finding remedy to “violation of Jadhav’s rights and also the violation of international convention by Pakistan”.

We hope it will help remedy egregious violations of Jadhav’s rights & violations of international convention by Pak: MEA #KulbhushanJadhav pic.twitter.com/s9Pm4pTZcD — ANI (@ANI_news) May 18, 2017

“This order creates legally binding international obligation,” he said.