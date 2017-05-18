In a major win for India in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday stayed the death sentence awarded to former Kulbhushan Jadhav by the Pakistan military court till the final verdict.

“The Court indicates to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that it must take “all measures at its disposal” to prevent the execution of an Indian national, Mr. Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, pending final judgment of the Court,” ICJ said in its order.

In its order indicating provisional measures, which was adopted unanimously, the Court also stated that the Government of Pakistan shall inform it of all measures taken in implementation of that Order. It further decided to remain seised of the matters which form the subject of the Order until it has rendered its final judgment.

Here is the copy of the Judgement in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Amid the court proceedings in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, President of the ICJ, Ronny Abraham said that India should have been given consular access as per Vienna convention.

Following the order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and expressed his satisfaction at ICJ’s order over the stay on the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

PM Modi also expressed his satisfaction on the efforts of Harish Salve, the former solicitor general of India and the team.

Earlier Sushma Swaraj while reacting on the order said, “The ICJ order has come as a great relief to the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav and people of India. We are grateful to Mr. Harish Salve for presenting India’s case so effectively before ICJ.”

The International Court of Justice in its order said that the arguments put forward by the Pakistan were not sufficient to deny rights invoked by India. There is an urgency in the case as Kulbhushan Jadhav was at risk of being executed.

ICJ on Thursday began the proceedings in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case after India’s appeal seeking stay over the death sentence awarded by a Pakistani court to alleged spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The decision of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death penalty was read out by the President of the ICJ, Ronny Abraham.

The International Court in its order also said that rights invoked by India under the Vienna Convention are plausible. The court considers it has prima facie jurisdiction in the case.