More than 50 people fell in a river when the Sanvardem Bridge collapsed on Thursday evening around 7 PM. The place where the mishap happened is 55 km away from Panaji.

As per reports when the bridge collapsed there were more than 50 people on the bridge and over 30 people are still missing.

There were reports that a person has jumped from the bridge in a suicide attempt and people rushed on the bridge when the old bridge, which was closed for vehicles, collapsed.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and four people were rescued, and were immediately rushed to the spot.

According to the onlookers some of the people also swam across the river to save their lives.