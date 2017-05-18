Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met a 72-member student delegation of the City Montessori School here, which will be representing India in New York on the third International Yoga Day festivities on June 21.

Extending his good wishes to the students, Yogi Adityanath said Yoga was an ancient tradition of India, and that the identity of India across the world is that of a spiritual nation.

The Chief Minister also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving an international identity to Yoga.