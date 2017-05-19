A 16-year old Delhi girl who went missing in December last year managed to flee last week from her captors who forced her into sex trade in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and return to her house here, police said on Thursday.

Police said the girl, a resident of a west Delhi locality, accused her boyfriend of sexual assault, blackmail and selling her into sex trade.

Now two-and-a-half months pregnant, the girl has since got her statement recorded before a duty magistrate and pleaded for permission to abort.

The girl said she struck a friendship with Panna Lal who lived in her locality. She said the man sexually exploited her and made a video clip of the crime and later began to blackmail her.

On December 23, the girl said, Lal called her to his place and kidnapped her along with others after making her unconscious with some sedative.

The accused, who is still absconding, sold her to unknown persons who forced her into sex trade.

Last week, she fled from captivity and reached Delhi on May 11.