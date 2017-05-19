A- A A+

In an unfortunate incident, a 5-year-old boy died after he fell into a 100-feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The incident was reported from the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

Satyam was playing when he accidentally fell into the borewell.

According to reports, the boy was rescued in the morning and shifted to a local hospital after an overnight operation. But he passed away on Friday morning after doctors said his medical condition was critical.

“After he did not return home, we became anxious and started looking for him,” Satyam’s parents said.

Last month, a minor girl trapped in a dry borewell for nearly 54 hours was found dead at a village in Karnataka’s Belagavi district.

