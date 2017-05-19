Accuse in alleged cases of bribery and corruption, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, who is currently under Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) scanner, left for London on Thursday.

Karti Chidambaram, who currently faces a tight noose around his neck by the CBI, left for London along with three friends yesterday morning, sources said.

Defending his son’s London visit, father P Chidambaram said, “Karti is travelling as per earlier travel plans. He will return after a few days. There is no ban on his travel.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the CBI raided Karti’s homes and offices in four cities to probe charges alleging that he received money from a media firm previously owned by Indrani and Peter Mukerjea in order to help them in tax invasion probe.

An investigation was initiated against both father and son related to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearances given to INX Media.

Slamming the government over the raids, senior Congress leader, P Chidambram said, “The government, using CBI and other agencies, is targeting my son and his friends. The government’s aim is to silence my voice and stop me from writing, as it has tried to do in the cases of leaders of opposition parties, journalists, columnists, NGOs and civil society organizations. All I will say is, I shall continue to speak and write.”

The CBI registered an FIR against Karti Chidambaram, Indrani and Peter Mukerjea over the charges of cheating, receiving illegal gratification, criminal conspiracy, criminal misconduct and influencing public officials.