It was a partly cloudy Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

The Met has forecast thunderstorm with rain later during the day.

“Friday morning was partly cloudy, rain is expected later during the day,” said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius.

Humidity at 8.30 am was 54 per cent.

Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded 40.2 degrees celsius, normal for the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded 27.1 degrees celsius, a notch above the season’s average.