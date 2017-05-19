In another twist arising from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi’s Health Minister, Satyendra Jain filed a defamation case against the sacked water minister Kapil Mishra along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder S Sirsa on Friday.

Satyendra Jain filed a criminal defamation case in Tis Hazari court in New Delhi, after Kapil Mishra alleged Jain of corruption.

The following case comes in after Kapil Mishra had alleged that he witnessed AAP leader, Jain giving Rs 2 crore to party chief and Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal.

In his ‘expose’ Mishra said that Delhi’s Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) was informed about the transaction immediately after it took place. He also said that this expose was the reason behind his sacking.

On March 6, in a sudden move by AAP, Delhi’s Water Minister, Mishra was sacked from his post and was later suspended from the party.