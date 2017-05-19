Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were injured on Friday morning after in a blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s worst insurgency-hit Sukma district.

The incident took place at around 9 am between Doranapal and Misma area of Sukma district.

According to reports, the injured jawans belonged to 2nd battalion of CRPF.

The attack took place when a patrolling team of CRPF jawans was out on duty. They were immediately taken to the district headquarters for medical care.

This comes weeks after twenty five CRPF jawans were killed and six others injured in an encounter between Naxals and the security forces in Sukma, the deadliest attack since 2010.

90 CRPF jawans were part of the road opening party when they were attacked by the Naxals.

Condemning the attack, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said that he is extremely pained to know about the killing of CRPF personnel in Sukma.

“Extremely pained to know about killing of CRPF personnel in Sukma. My tributes to the martyrs & condolences to their families,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.