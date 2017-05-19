In a ruling passed in one of the biggest coal scam cases in the nation, a Delhi Court on Friday convicted the former Coal Secretary, HC Gupta along with three former bureaucrats in the scam. The coal scam from Madhya Pradesh, was related to the allocation of mining blocks to a private company.

In the ruling passed in coal scam case, the convicted bureaucrats are KS Kropha, who was Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Coal, and KC Samria, who was a director in charge of coal allocation

The coal secretary head under Congress-led UPA rule, HC Gupta had chaired a committee that cleared the screening of at least 40 cases of coal mine rights. Gupta who retired in 2008 is accused of playing a major role the coal scam.

Top bureaucrat, who faces charges in eight cases, was accused of not following a transparent system during the auction of coal mines.

As reported by a leading daily, during one of the court session during the hearing of coal scam case, Gupta said that he initiated the process after the ex-PM Manmohan Singh had given the ‘final nod’ in the case. Refuting the charges levelled by Gupta, CBI said that Former Prime Minister was ‘kept in dark’.

Previously, Gupta had said that he would face charges from inside the jail as his finances do not allow him to afford hi legal defence team. However he later withdrew his application over bail cancellation.