Hours after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) top commander Abu Dujana gave security forces the slip on Friday morning, a bullet-ridden body of an over-ground worker (OGW) Mohammed Yousuf Lone of the terror organisation was found in the Gadoora village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

His body was found near Roumshi Nulah, IBT reported.

The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. However, a case has been registered in this regard and investigation is going on.

On April 24, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Pulwama District President Abdul Gani Dar was shot dead by militants in Pulwama.

After the killing of Burhan Wani, there has been a rise in the number of militant attacks in the Valley.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police last week said 95 local youths have joined militant ranks in the Valley since last year, while a total of 200 militants are active in Kashmir at this time.

“The situation is normal in central and north Kashmir areas while there are challenges for the security forces in some pockets of south Kashmir,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) SJM Gilani told a media conference here.

The Valley police chief said that outside elements had been fomenting trouble in campuses of educational institutions.

“There are around 200 terrorists present right now out of which 110 are local terrorists,” he said.