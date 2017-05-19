Just hours before, Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader, Satyendra Jain filed criminal defamation case against the sacked Water Minister, Kapil Mishra and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder S Sirsa, Mishra held a press conference making more allegations against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP in national capital on Friday.

Laying out the first charges against the party, Mishra said that the video being circulated by the APP and retweeted by its Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and many other AAP leaders is false. He also said that the party workers were also asked to viral the video. In the press briefing, Mishra said that the video was shared to shield AAP.

Mishra said that the video was an attempt by AAP to show that the Rs 2 cr taken Kejriwal was actually a donation from businessman after he was impressed by the way AAP was working.

Mishra also claimed that the video shared by Delhi CM was an attempt to hide his wrong-deeds and to back him, Siodia, Sanjay and many other shared the video. He also alleged that the person who donated the money, Mukesh Kumar, is now being brought out in open to shield a big name from the party.

Mishra also rubbed the claims made by Mukesh Kumar of having donated Rs 2 cr to AAP, says it was all plotted by Kejriwal to conceal the identity of Hem Prakash Sharma, whose name has surfaced from the MCA website.

During the press briefing, he also said that earlier, when Kejriwal was questioned over Rs 2 cr, Kejriwal said that he does not know about it but now he has shared Mukesh Kumar’s video.

Targeting Kejriwal again, Mishra said that he now challenges Delhi CM to write to the income tax officials telling him where the Rs 2 cr came from.