Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Yaseen Malik on Friday told police that a lady TV reporter barged into his bedroom and later accused him of “manhandling her”.

Addressing the media here, Malik said the journalist — whom he did not name — had not sought an appointment to interview him.

He alleged that she lied to his sister that she had an appointment for an interview with him.

“She suddenly barged into my bedroom when I was asleep and starting shooting and recording on her mobile phone,” the leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front said.

“This shocked me. I objected to her behaviour. I snatched her mobile phone and asked her to leave my bedroom. She then started crying and alleging that I had manhandled her.”

Malik said: “I am asking the media fraternity whether this is the right way of interviewing a person?”

He said he had filed a complaint of criminal and malicious trespass against the journalist.