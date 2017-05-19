Four persons were beaten to death in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawa district on Thursday on the suspicion of being child lifters, police said. According to police, eight persons arrived at the district’s Rajnagar village in two vehicles. Suspecting them to be child lifters, the villagers raised an alarm.

While four persons who were in one vehicle managed to escape, the other four hid themselves in a nearby place but were caught by the villagers and beaten to death.

As the police received information about the incident, they reached the village. But the villagers torched the police vehicle. In the ensuing clash, five policemen were injured and the villagers torched two more vehicles.

Senior police officials have reached the village to take stock of the situation. Last week, three persons were lynched in the same district for being suspected child lifters.